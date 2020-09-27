The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday September 28.

Trump paid no income tax in 10 of the past 15 years.

President Donald Trump paid just $US750 ($A1,070) in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, the New York Times has reported, citing tax-returns.

Trump also paid no income taxes in 10 of the last 15 years, the Times reported on Sunday.

He is said to have reported losing more money than he made.

Trump says the report is "totally fake news." Image: Getty. Trump has blasted the long running quest for his financial records a "disgusting witch hunt." He is the only modern president to refuse to release his tax returns despite promising to do so before the election. "It's totally fake news," he told a press conference this morning.

The Times says its information comes from tax return data it obtained extending over two decades

Hopes of NZ travel bubble by year-end.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham hopes a travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand can be put in place by the end of the year.

But he says "first and foremost" Australian states must open up to one another as great progress is being made.

His comments came as Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced some "safe and steady steps" in unwinding the restrictions for locked-down Melbourne.

Senator Birmingham said opening up an international border with New Zealand would be a "great step" and work is being done to make sure this can be done in a safe way.

"We're making sure we have all the work done, all the preparations there so that we can safely achieve that bubble with New Zealand," the minster told ABC News Weekend Breakfast.

"It's up to them as to whether they choose to open up to Australia, but we're certainly making sure that we're prepared and I'm hopeful that could be this year."