Wednesday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. Melbourne Cup deaths

The deaths of two horses have marred yesterday’s Melbourne Cup after Japanese horse Admire Rakti died on its way back to the stalls after the race and Araldo was euthanized after injuring himself.

Mike Moroney’s stable who train Araldo have called for stricter crowd controls following the death of the horse.

Moroney’s racing manager, Anthony Feroce told News Limited that the horse was spooked after someone waved a large flag at him after the race.

He lashed out and shattered his off-side pastern bone in his hind leg when he became stuck in a section of fence of the rose garden.

Feroce said people should not be able to wave flags around.

“As someone said to me, it’s not like the car racing,” he said.

“These are animals and they spook.

2. Rape victim fights for compensation

A young woman who was gang raped six years ago has bravely spoken of her ordeal and told of how a change to legislation has meant her victim’s compensation has been slashed.

The woman, now aged 26, is calling for the NSW Government to pay her and other victims of crime what she says they are entitled to.

3. Virgin Australia place forced to turn back to due smell

A Virgin Australia plane travelling from LA to Sydney has been forced to turn back after an unbearable stench leaked from the bathroom.

“We could see it [human waste] go through the aisles, like it was very obvious,” Julia Malley told New Zealand radio.

Virgin has denied there was leakage from the toilets onboard.

“The onboard toilets operate on a completely separate drainage system,” the airline told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“As the issue was with the aircraft sink, and not the toilets, there was no incident of leaked human waste.”

Passengers were forced to wear masks for three hours to deal with the stench.

“In accordance with standard operating procedures, the captain made the decision to return to port as a precautionary measure after two of the sinks on board were leaking,” the airline said in a statement.



3. CCTV shows woman being abducted

Police in Philadelphia in the US have released dramatic footage of a young woman being abducted.