The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday November 3.

Cleo Smith found alive, locked in house.

Missing WA girl Cleo Smith has been found "alive and well" overnight.

WA police officers "broke their way into a locked house" at 1am this morning and found the four-year-old in one of the rooms.

#BREAKING Cleo Smith has been found alive and wellhttps://t.co/uDis9f29xj — Crystal Wu (@crystalwunz) November 2, 2021

One of the officers picked her up into his arms and asked her "what’s your name?"

She said - "My name is Cleo."

Cleo was reunited with her parents a short time later.

A man from Carnarvon is in custody and is currently being questioned by detectives.

"This is the outcome we all hoped and prayed for," said Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch.

"It’s the outcome we’ve achieved because of some incredible police work.

"I want to thank Cleo’s parents, the Western Australian community and the many volunteers.

"And of course, I want to thank my colleagues in the Western Australia Police Force."

Two horses hurt in Melbourne Cup.

Melbourne Cup favourite Incentivise suffered a leg injury during his attempt to hold off Verry Elleegant in the $8 million race.

Trainer Peter Moody told Racing Victoria stewards Incentivise had swelling in his near foreleg after cooling down following his second placing to Verry Elleegant.

He said the Caulfield Cup winner would be assessed by a stable veterinarian in the next few days.