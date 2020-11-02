The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday November 3.

Shooting near Vienna synagogue unfolding.

There has been a shooting near a Vienna synagogue with reports of several injuries.

An automatic weapon was fired just after 8pm local time, with reports of one suspect arrested and a police officer shot.

Exact circumstances of the incident are still being determined, but Vienna police have warned locals not to share videos or photos of the incident via Twitter.

Shots fired in the Inner City district - there are persons injured - KEEP AWAY from all public places or public Transport - don't share any Videos or Fotos! — POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) November 2, 2020

Witnesses have told local media they saw a person "shooting wildly," with reports of at least "50 shots" being heard.

The Austrian Interior Ministry confirmed at least one person had died in the incident, however local media are reporting up to seven people could've been killed.

Pictures of at least one injured person in front of a bar have been posted on social media.

The Israelite religious community in Austria has told all Jewish citizens not to leave their apartments or houses.

Australia Post CEO resigns over watch controversy.

Christine Holgate has resigned as chief executive of Australia Post after the launch of an investigation into the organisation's gift and expenses culture.

Ms Holgate has been under scrutiny since it was revealed Cartier watches worth almost $20,000 were given to senior staff.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison labelled the gifts disgraceful and appalling in a fiery speech to parliament, and declared if the embattled chief executive did not wish to stand aside "she can go".