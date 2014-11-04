beauty

Melbourne Cup Fashions: Hats, hats and more hats.

By MAMAMIA STYLE

Tall people wrapped in shiny fabric. Definitely life-threatening headwear. The consumption of alcohol in the sun.

THE MELBOURNE CUP, ladies and gentlemen in suits. The Melbourne Cup.

Sweet merciful god of television, BLAKE AND LOUISE just arrived. How very dare they show their attractive faces on this holy day of racing, after all the manufactured outrage they’ve caused in the past few months. How very dare they flaunt their love in the vicinity of cameras and potential other Bachelor contestants.

A photo posted by mamamiaaus (@mamamiaaus) on

Ah, whatever. In other news, turns out Geoffrey Edelsten is still alive. He just proposed to this woman called Gaby Grecko, who remains famous for reasons unknown. She appears to have massacred a rare bird of some kind and placed its carcass on her head, so at the very least we can assume she’s fashionable.

A photo posted by mamamiaaus (@mamamiaaus) on

Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

You Beauty
Look, if you’re not busy watching small men whip majestic horses into high performance, there really is a lot going on off the track. Naturally, we’ve documented it all for you.

Flick through this gallery and see how successfully you can remain non-judgmental. Keep coming back, too – we’ll be updating it throughout the day.

2014 Bachelor Blake Garvey and girlfriend Louise Pillage
2014 Bachelor Blake Garvey and girlfriend Louise PillageBlake and Louise attend the Swisse Marquee on Melbourne Cup Day 2014. Image via Getty.
2014 Bachelor Blake Garvey and girlfriend Louise Pillage
2014 Bachelor Blake Garvey and girlfriend Louise PillageImage via Getty.
Bec Hewitt
Bec HewittImage via Getty.
Megan Gale and Shaun Hampson
Megan Gale.Image via Getty.
Shane Warne
Shane WarneImage via Getty.
Megan Gale
Megan GaleImage via Getty.
Gabi Grecko posing with her engagement ring.
Gabi Grecko posing with her engagement ring.Image via Getty.
Gabi Grecko and Geoffrey Edelsten
Gabi Grecko and Geoffrey EdelstenImage via Getty.
Samantha WillsImage via Instagram.
Model Gigi Hadid in Alex Perry
Gigi Hadid.Image via Getty.
Shane Warne and Lydia SchiavelloImage via Instagram.
Ronn Mos aka Ridge Forrestor
Ronn Moss aka Ridge ForrestorImage via Getty.
Emma Freedman in ThurleyImage via Instagram.
Fashion blogger Nicole Warne in Dolce & Gabbana
Nikki Phillips
Nikki PhillipsImage via Getty.
Myer Fashions on the Field judges Kate Peck, Myer Fashions on the Field Ambassador Rebeccah Panozza and Luke Jacobz
Myer Fashions on the Field judges Kate Peck, Myer Fashions on the Field Ambassador Rebeccah Panozza and Luke JacobzImage via Getty.
Racegoers
RacegoersImage via Getty.
Winner of the 2014 Fashions on the Field
Winner of the 2014 Fashions on the FieldImage via Getty.
Fashion on the fields contestant
Chris Judd and Shane WarneImage via Instagram.
Designer Samantha WillsImage via Instagram.
Kate WaterhouseImage via Instagram.
Geoffrey Edelsten proposing to Gabi Grecko (via Suzanne Carbone's Twitter)
Francess Abbott
Lauren Phillips
Megan Gale
Emma Freedman's hair
Nikki Phillips
Sylvia Jeffries on her way to lunch in Sydney
Kate Waterhouse wearing a Nerida Winter headpiece
Kylie Gillies
2013 Myer Fashions on the Field National Winner, Chloe Moo
2013 Myer Fashions on the Field National Winner, Chloe MooImage via Getty
Nadi Bartel and Bec Judd
Fashion on the fields competitors
Bec and Chris Judd in the Lavazza tent.
Last years The Bachelor winner Anna Heinrich
Laura Dundovic, Kris Smith and Lauren Phillips
Cadel Evans
Cadel EvansImage via Getty.
A Fashion on the Fields contestant
A Fashion on the Fields contestantImage via Getty.
Emma Freedman wearing a Jane Lambert matte gold headpiece.
Myer Ambassadors Laura Dundovic, Kate Peck, Lauren Phillips
Rachael Finch
Rachael FinchImage via Getty.
Rebecca Judd and daughter Billie
Kris Smith
Laura Dundovic
Rachael Finch
Rachael FinchImage via Getty.
Rebecca Judd in a Dolce and Gabana dress
Laura Dundovic wearing By Johnny
Johanna GriggsMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 04: Johanna Griggs attends the Emirates Marquee on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 4, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
Rachel Finch
Mark Beretta and Rebecca Maddern
The Today Show team earlier in the day
An incredible hat from Fashions on the Field

UPDATE

And if you’re actually interested in the race, a horse by the name of Protectionist won.

And while you’re here – why not check out the frocks from this year’s Derby Day:
Terry Biviano and daughter Azura minichiello
Terry Biviano in Carla Zampatti
Terry Biviano and Anthony Minichiello
Julia Morris may have slept in and skipped Derby Day altogether...
Bottle. And Bambi.
Rebecca Maddern and Edwina Bartholomew. Neither of whom are allowed to drink red wine today because #stains.
Edwina Bartholomew and Rachael Finch.
Emma Freedman. It's a little White Lady Funerals, no? No.
Emma Freedman and Sylvia Jeffreys. And Sylvia is still wearing the...er...vaginator
Jesinta Campbell's accessories. AKA, the old ball and chain.
Jesinta Campbell. Maybe. It's hard to tell.
Lauren Phillips.
Megan Gale.
Megan Gale
Sam Armytage
The Sunrise crew.
Natalie Barr, Sam Armytage and Eddie Bartholomew.
Sylvia Jeffreys and Richard Wilkins. Argh! The Vaginator is back. And no, we're not talking about Richard Wilkins. We're talking about Sylvia's remarkable head-piece.
Fifi Box.
Jen Hawkins and Alex Perry. No matter how big the hat, you'll need sunscreen on that decolletage
Bachelorettes Chantal and Sam.
Fashions on the Field Winner.
Jodi Gordon
Kate Peck. Still wearing her $3M hat.
Kris Smith in a Hamish and Andy sandwich
Laura Dundovic
Michael and Lindy Klim
Lauren PhillipsLauren Phillips
Bambi.
Jodi Anasta's heels. No visible band-aids = classy
Jodi Anasta.
Kate Waterhouse.
Kate Waterhouse. Headwear by She-Ra: Princess of Power.
Megan Gale
Pia Miller.
Pia Miller. How embarrassing. Her sister wore the same thing.
Bronwyn McCahon, Zoe Foster and Justine Cullen.
Sylvia Jefferies. Her fascinator is telling her what you are thinking
The Bachelor couple of 2013. Tim and Anna
The Bachelor's Tim and Anna (in Statue of Liberty-inspired headwear because she is pro-refugee. Probably)
Hamish Blake and Zoe Foster-Blake. Stop being so adorable.
Zoe Foster Blake. Stop it.
Bec Judd's family, off to Derby Day. [Looking dangerously close to testing the 'no midriff' ban]
The Bachelor 2014, Blake Garvey.
Emma Freedman for David Jones. Now *this* is a sensible hat.
Lisa Wilkinson getting races-ready by paring hat and bathrobe.
A sneak-peek Pia Miller's outfit.
Laura Dundovic in a fascinator so sharp you could cut yourself. Literally.
Jescinta Campbell. And a vase.
Kate Peck wearing a $3m head piece. Forget making money on the horses, everyone! Steal. That. Hat.
Kate Peck. And the $3M hat. Which nobody has flogged and sold at Cash Converters. Yet.
Megan Gale's sparkly bracelet.
Megan Gale
Megan Gale's blingy ring.
Megan Gale's Make-up.
Megan Gale's shoes. Before standing in wet grass. Obvs.
Nadia Bartel. She probably won't be doing much waving.
Nadia Bartel wears Toni Maticevski. She can't wave, but she probably can kick. This will be handy in the toilet queues.
Rachael Finch.
Sylvia Jeffreys' accessories. There's probably a Chapstick in there. Maybe a mint #laurinaforever
Home and Away's Nic Westaway. Dudes...It probably took him 10 mins to do that.
Melissa Hoyer. Awesomely Mata Hari.
Henry Holland. Specs-tacular.
Hamish Blake and Sonny preparing for Derby Day.
Zoe Foster Blake for Myer.
