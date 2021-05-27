The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday May 28.

Victorians wake up to fourth lockdown and four new local cases.
It's day one of Victoria's fourth COVID-19 lockdown and authorities are urging people to get vaccinated to ensure this is their last.
Four new local cases have been detected, bringing the Whittlesea cluster to 30.
Four new local cases have been detected, bringing the Whittlesea cluster to 30.
- 17,223 vaccine doses were administered
- 47,462 test results were received
Victoria's seven-day, statewide shutdown kicked in just before midnight on Thursday. People are now only able to leave home for five reasons - to shop for food and essential items, provide or receive care, exercise, work or study if they are unable to from home, and to get vaccinated.
Victoria's seven-day lockdown has thrown local businesses into crisis, with thousands of dollars worth of food thrown away and no safety net of JobKeeper.
To allow more Victorians to get the jab, those aged 40 to 49 are now eligible for the sought-after Pfizer vaccine.
"The vaccine is really our only ticket out of this," Health Minister Martin Foley said.