The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday May 28.

Victorians wake up to fourth lockdown and four new local cases.

It's day one of Victoria's fourth COVID-19 lockdown and authorities are urging people to get vaccinated to ensure this is their last.

Four new local cases have been detected, bringing the Whittlesea cluster to 30.

Reported yesterday: 4 new local cases and 2 new cases acquired overseas (currently in HQ).

- 17,223 vaccine doses were administered

- 47,462 test results were received



More later: https://t.co/lIUrl0ZEco #COVID19Vic #COVID19VicData pic.twitter.com/9TJ9Iphw0e — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) May 27, 2021

Victoria's seven-day, statewide shutdown kicked in just before midnight on Thursday. People are now only able to leave home for five reasons - to shop for food and essential items, provide or receive care, exercise, work or study if they are unable to from home, and to get vaccinated.

Victoria's seven-day lockdown has thrown local businesses into crisis, with thousands of dollars worth of food thrown away and no safety net of JobKeeper.



How is your business coping with the lockdown? #9Today @IzaStaskowski pic.twitter.com/W7fB3pL0wo — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) May 27, 2021

To allow more Victorians to get the jab, those aged 40 to 49 are now eligible for the sought-after Pfizer vaccine.

"The vaccine is really our only ticket out of this," Health Minister Martin Foley said.