Nearly nine months into the reign of US President Donald Trump, it seems our prayers are finally being answered for a sign that Melania Trump’s freedom from her orange overlord is imminent. Maybe.

While we’ve been impatiently waiting for another hand swat or balcony nudge, the First Lady of the United States has been subtly sending out big you-don’t-own-me signals via another medium – her wardrobe.

As Hadley Freeman wrote in The Guardian, Donald J comes across as a man who is very particular about women's fashion. Or, more specifically, Melania's fashion and maybe her latest sartorial choices are a sign of "rebellion".

Donald likes his ladies (read: his ex and current wives, and his eldest daughter, Ivanka) in fitted dresses, V-necks, hemlines with the slightest of kicks and almost always just below the knee. A perfect blow-wave and astronomical heel must also be worn as the perfect accessories.

But in recent weeks, we've seen Melania in a mid-calf loose fitting Missoni gown and a loose fitting shirt dress.

We've seen Melania in sneakers and ballet flats.

We've seen Melania in a chambray button up wearing a cap.

Listen: Mamamia Out Loud take on FLOTUS's footwear choice for visiting Hurricane Harvey victims. Post continues...

We've seen Melania in denim jeans and, a few days later, a god damned pant suit.

To the untrained eye, this might not seem like much. Hell, they even seem like normal, if not still incredibly fashionable items of clothing. And when partnered with the handiwork of Melania's hair and makeup team their execution is even stronger. But don't be fooled, this is a serious change.