Melania Trump’s rousing speech in support of her husband at the Republican National Convention has drawn criticism for its similarity to one Michelle Obama gave at the Democratic equivalent in 2008.

Donald Trump made a brief appearance on day one of the nominating event, introducing his Slovenian-born wife ahead of her speech, which praised the presumptive nominee for his patriotism and dedication to helping his fellow countrymen.

But a tweet by Jarrett Hill, who describes himself as a journalist and interior designer, gained significant traction online when it pointed out an almost word-for-word borrowing by Ms Trump of some portions of Ms Obama’s speech.

A section of the speech describing the values that shaped her life strongly resembled a passage from Ms Obama’s speech to the 2008 Democratic convention.

Comparing a video of Melania Trump’s speech tothis NPR transcript of Ms Obama’s address highlights some similarities: Michelle Obama on her mother:

“Her integrity, her compassion and her intelligence reflected in my own daughters.”

Melania Trump on her parents:

“Their integrity, compassion and intelligence reflects to this day on me.”

Michelle Obama on values:

“Barack and I were raised with so many of the same values: that you work hard for what you want in life; that your word is your bond and you do what you say you’re going to do; that you treat people with dignity and respect.”

Melania Trump on values:

“… My parents impressed on me the values that you work hard for what you want in life; that your word is your bond; and you do what you say and keep your promise. That you treat people with respect.”

Michelle Obama on children reaching their dreams:

“… The only limit to the height of your achievements is the reach of your dreams and your willingness to work for them.”

Melania Trump on children reaching their dreams:

“The only limit to your achievements is the strength of your dreams and your willingness to work for them.”

Earlier in the evening, before her appearance at the convention, Ms Trump told NBC that she wrote the speech.

Mr Trump’s team released a statement which read: “In writing her beautiful speech, Melania’s team of writers took notes on her life’s aspirations, and in some instances included fragments that reflected her own thinking.

“Melania’s immigrant experience and love for America shone through in her speech, which made it a success.”

Ms Trump’s speech was the highlight of a chaotic opening day of a Republican convention that is set to formally nominate her husband as the party’s presidential candidate later this week.

A beaming Trump personally introduced his wife to the cheering delegates gathered in Cleveland, breaking with tradition by appearing before his actual nomination.

“It was truly an honour to introduce my wife Melania. Her speech and demeanor were absolutely incredible. Very proud!” the billionaire tweeted afterwards.