The real Melania: The 6 things we've learned about Melania Trump from her new biography.

Melania Trump has an air of mystery surrounding her.

As the First Lady of the United States, she's one of the most famous yet polarising women in the world, but unlike past first ladies such as Michelle Obama and Laura Bush, Melania keeps a relatively low profile.

There's an obvious intrigue into Melania, 50, who rarely speaks at events or does sit-down interviews. Her elusiveness has even gone so far as to spur conspiracy theories (like 'fake Melania').

Donald Trump appears to forget Melania. Post continues below video.

For background, Donald Trump and Slovenian model Melania Knauss met in Manhattan in 1998 and married seven years later. It was her first marriage and his third.

In 2006, Melania gave birth to their son, Barron William Trump.

This week, an unauthorised biography was released, allegedly lifting the lid on what Melania is really like. The book, by Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post journalist Mary Jordan, has been described as complete "fiction" by the White House, but is based on more than 100 interviews with insiders and those (previously) close to the Trumps.

In The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump, Jordan paints Melania as much more influential than she is given credit for.

Here are the most interesting details we've learned from the book.

The fall out from the Access Hollywood tape.

Early in the book, Jordan described a tense interaction between Trump and his wife in late 2016, before the election and after the now-infamous Access Hollywood tape - which caught the future president bragging in 2005 about grabbing women's genitals - was leaked.

According to then-New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Trump was worried about facing Melania.

"'Everybody was saying, 'You should go upstairs and see Melania. Why don't you go upstairs now and see Melania?' And he was not rushing to go up there," Christie recalled, according to the book. "I said to him, 'It ain't going to get any easier. The longer you wait, it's not going to get any easier.'"