All the biggest revelations in Melania Trump's book.

Melania Trump has been betrayed many times. Early on there was the organiser of an Italian modeling competition who stole her prize money from the envelope he'd just handed her.

Later, the petty squabbles of two corporate executives over a contract meant her skincare line, Melania Caviar Complexe C6, never made it to department store shelves. Then there's Michelle Obama.

The former first lady's brand-new memoir, Melania, introduces her predecessor with startling familiarity, and the Trump family taking six long months to move into the White House after Donald won the 2016 election is all Michelle's fault.

"It is customary for the incoming first family to start the moving process when the outgoing first family leaves for the holidays in December," Melania writes. "Despite reaching out to the Obamas' team and requesting a convenient time for our visit, we did not receive a response for weeks. When we finally received the information, it was filled with errors."

As a result of Michelle's poor planning, Melania continues, "I was only able to beginrenovations after the inauguration." Melania knows you want to know what she thought about January 6. But first, she needs to talk about another tragic January.