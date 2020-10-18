This could be Melania Trump's last fortnight as First Lady, and she's spending it... blogging.

Melania Trump's career as First Lady of the United States has been one marked by mystery and speculation.

During her three years in the role, the 50-year-old has kept a relatively low profile and rarely speaks at events or in sit-down interviews.

But now, just over two weeks until the upcoming US election, Melania has decided to share her usually private thoughts with the world by taking up... blogging.

Her blogs, which are published on Whitehouse.gov, have covered varying topics, including her experience with COVID-19 to her falling out with a "former contractor", suspected to be Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

Watch: Stephanie Winston Wolkoff on Melania Trump's reactions to the Access Hollywood tape. Post continues below.



Video via ABC News.

Here's everything you need to know about Melania's new hobby.

What is Melania Trump blogging about?

Melania's comments about a certain "former contractor".

In one blog post, published on Friday, Melania took the opportunity to call out the behaviour of a "former contractor" who made "salacious claims" about her.

While Melania didn't name names in the post, it's quite clear she's referring to her former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

Melania asked Stephanie to officially 'advise' on the Trump inauguration events in 2017, following years of friendship and fancy lunches. Stephanie took the role, but was then asked to step down when a White House report exposed that Stephanie's company profited excessively off the inauguration.

"We all know that more often than not, information that could be helpful to children is lost in the noise made by self-serving adults," Melania wrote in the post.

"I have most recently found this to be the case as major news outlets eagerly covered salacious claims made by a former contractor who advised my office. A person who said she 'made me' even though she hardly knew me, and someone who clung to me after my husband won the Presidency."