Mel Greig: "I don't feel that I'm a real woman."

In an agonising essay for the Australian Women’s Weekly, former radio host, Mel Greig has spoken out about her reality of living with endometriosis.

Although speaking about her condition before, Greig’s piece is one written with brutal honesty about the pain she silently suffers.

Greig has had endo since she was 17, most likely a hereditary condition.

“I have had endometriosis from the age of 17 – it sadly runs in the family,” Greig wrote. “The contraceptive pill has helped me keep the pain under control for the past decade but it hasn’t controlled the endo. Mine has been getting steadily worse during the time period, eventually taking over my bowel and uterus.”

In fact, in March 2013, Greig was faced with the possibility of losing her bowel and one of her ovaries when the endo spread. But, even after surgery, the doctor promised her the endo would grow back within six months.

Not only does endo cause women a “shitload of pain”, as Greig puts it, but it also causes infertility.

And, this is perhaps one of the most heartbreaking parts to Greig's story.

"I am one of those women. I have now been told that I have a 1-5 per cent chance of falling pregnant naturally. To say I'm devastated would be an understatement.

"I don't feel that I'm a real woman. I know I shouldn't feel this way but I do. But that's okay. It doesn't change the way I will love my children if I manage to have them, or how I will be as a mother."

Greig is very real and honest about her life with endo. Images via Instagram.