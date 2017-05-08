Mel Greig celebrated her divorce with a Magic Mike show in Las Vegas.

Australian television and radio personality Mel Greig has celebrated her divorce in Las Vegas by attending the Magic Mike Live male strip show.

Yes, celebrated.

The 34-year-old announced the split from her husband of 18 months Steve Pollock in April last year. The divorce was finalised last month.

Watch: Did you know break up registries are a thing? Post continues below.

“When I married my husband I wanted it to be forever, we all do and we now have to readjust to a life without that reality,” she wrote for Yahoo Be at the time.

“A judge is about to hand down his approval for my marriage to be officially over and it breaks my heart.”

Now, she said her life is slowly returning to normal and it’s time to look at the positives.

(Note: ‘looking at the positives’ sounds much more appealing when Magic Mike is involved. Fifteen men with washboard abs is surely better for the soul than any self-help book.)

This is the final phase where you accept it’s all over and look at all the positives and you celebrate YOU,” Greig wrote in a subsequent article for Yahoo Be.

“This is also where ‘divorce parties’ come into it.”

Divorce parties?

“Yes, you could throw a party at home or in a local bar that would still be quite adequate,” Greig wrote.

“Or, when your friend says she’s getting married in Vegas, why not extend the holiday and turn it into a divorce party, too?”