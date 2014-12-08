All the eye nightmares can be found in this story.
Mel B originally underwent laser eye surgery to correct her vision, but actually ended up being left with lasting damage in her left eye.
Mel B at the recent Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
That was 15 years ago.
She is hoping to undergo a full cornea transplant soon in order to correct her blindness.
The 39-year-old explained to Hello magazine: “I can’t see at all out of my left eye. The lasering went wrong so this [operation] will be totally life-changing
The transplant will involve doctors replacing the transparent front part of her left eye with donor tissue.
Mel joked about the idea of having a part of someone else eye on her own, “Hopefully I won’t be seeing what the other person’s seen, the other dead person.”
The X Factor judge was a recent presenter at the MOBO awards, and realised she couldn’t read her autocue.
Mel B at the recent MOBO awards
It was then she knew it was time to seek help for the damage.
