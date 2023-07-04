Meghan Trainor has welcomed her second child on her and Daryl Sabara’s anniversary.

Meghan Trainor has welcomed her second child with actor Daryl Sabara.

The singer and Australian Idol judge announced the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing that she gave birth to a boy exactly seven years after her and Sabara's first date.

"On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world," she captioned the post.



"He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz... and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time! Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us."

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Riley, in February 2021.

Earlier this year, Trainor opened up about her first birth experience in her book Dear Future Mama, saying it was 'traumatic' and left her with PTSD.