Meghan Markle probably can't use her favourite $15 miracle cure-all right now.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on the first day of their Australian royal tour – where they’ll be combatting all our favourite pests, like mossies and spiders.

Which is why it’s so unfortunate that the Duchess of Sussex probably cannot use her favourite cure-all right now.

The 37-year-old has previously described how tea tree oil is her travel must-have. But the potent essential oil isn’t recommended for pregnant women – a group we just learned Meghan is apart of.

“The one thing that I cannot live without when I’m travelling is a small container of tea tree oil,” Meghan told Allure last year.

“It’s not the most glamorous thing, but if you get a cut, a mosquito bite, a small breakout, no matter what it is, it’s my little cure-all. It’s inexpensive, it’s small enough to carry on, and I bring it with me all the time.”