Victoria Beckham is the new architect behind Meghan Markle's wardrobe.

When you start a new job, it can take a while to get your work wardrobe sorted.

There’s so much anxiety – knowing what length of skirt is appropriate, and if it’s OK to wear spaghetti strap dressy singlets (or, say, head to toe leopard print sparkles if you’re in the Mamamia office).

But if you’re Meghan Markle, there’s not much room to get it wrong. Namely because she’s got hundreds of extra long telephoto lenses pointed at her face and millions of people decoding the secret messages hiding in her brown hat. And shoes. Because all of her clothes are trying to tell us things, some people think.

So to sort out some work-appropriate outfits for her new job – being a royal in training, that is – the future Duchess of Sussex is enlisting help from another kind of British royalty.

Victoria Beckham, England’s unofficial Queen of Style.

The fashion designer and style icon is giving her friend Markle fashion advice for the now many royal public engagements she has to attend and represent the royal family at, Vanity Fair’s Royal Watch reports.

“They get along well and have been in touch recently. Meghan really likes Victoria’s style and was keen to pick her brains about pulling together a working wardrobe. She loves Victoria’s elegant but smart dresses, so expect her to wear one very soon,” a ‘friend’ of Beckham’s said.

“Victoria’s quite proud of the fact that she and Meghan have become chummy and seems to want people to know they are friends,” said the friend. “Of course, if Meghan wears one of her outfits it will be great for business.”