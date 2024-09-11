Hours after Kate gave a health update, Meghan and Harry have stirred up drama.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have, once again, found themselves at odds with royalists.
So what have they done now? Well, the latest controversy is complicated. Hours after Princess Catherine of Wales shared a video documenting her cancer journey and updating fans on her condition, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared an announcement of their own.
Or more accurately, Netflix shared a teaser for a production by Harry and Meghan called POLO, a documentary series on the equestrian sport that will premiere in December.
The streaming platform shared four stills from the series on social media and the response was less than enthusiastic.
POLO is a new documentary series that follows elite global players and offers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced world of the sport. From Archewell Productions and Boardwalk Pictures. Premiering this December. pic.twitter.com/92vu4xYW8u— Netflix (@netflix) September 9, 2024