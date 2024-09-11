Hours after Kate gave a health update, Meghan and Harry have stirred up drama.

A fan account for the Prince and Princess of Wales (yes, that's a thing) was especially not happy!

"Great timing Netflix you're disgusting. Trying to piggy back off the Princess of Wales to sell a crappy series about a ponce who abuses horses," they wrote, in a comment that has more than 2k likes on X.

Another angry commenter wrote, "Posting this straight after Catherine's announcement about her cancer ensures that not only will I not watch this, I will also cancel Netflix. Screw you."

"You drop this just as Princess Catherine releases a video about her cancer treatment being finished," noted another.

As is the case with most comment sections, the attention quickly shifted to Meghan Markle.

"I don't think that was Harry's doing this. This has Meghan written all over it," added another, which, umm… seems like a stretch considering Prince Harry is the one who famously competed in polo for decades.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex founded Archewell Productions in 2020 and in April, Harry (not Meghan lol) began working on the documentary.

Online critics quickly assumed that the teaser images were dropped to capitalise on the royal news cycle.

On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales released a three-minute video to offer an update on her cancer diagnosis, sharing she had completed her preventative chemotherapy for the cancer she announced back in March.