The very subtle technique Meghan Markle employs when in public with Prince Harry.

So there’s a teeny tiny detail we’ve all been missing from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s public appearances and we promise to be better royal perves from here on out.
It’s a detail that harks back to Meghan’s acting days (which seem so long ago), and it has a very interesting reason behind it.
The Duchess of Sussex is often seen placing her hand in the small of Harry’s back, appearing to gently nudge him forward.
Why?
To ensure he is the one in the spotlight.
Top Comments
Not sure that Meghan is the one with more experience in “A list situations”. Harry’s been around celebs and important people since childhood, he’s grown up with that sort of thing. Meghan (nothing against her) was an actress, true, but she wasn’t that famous until she started dating Harry.
Also worth pointing out that Meghan's experience being around celebrities as the star of a Netflix show hardly trumps experience of being around people who actually matter, such as political leaders. Doing a few talks about feminism and running a blog hardly makes her a seasoned authority in diplomacy and political science. It would be really good if the media quit trying to portray her as some sort of Yoda-like figure.
Harry has spent his entire life in front of the cameras and under scrutiny. He doesn't need coaching or direction from someone who's relatively inexperienced and very new to this game.