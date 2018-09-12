The very subtle technique Meghan Markle employs when in public with Prince Harry.

According to a body language expert, Judi James, who spoke to Cosmopolitan about the royal-nudging:"It's quite a theatrical-based technique."

"She's well aware that Harry is the star and popular among royal fans so, as a former actress, she's very cleverly trying not to up-stage him.

"By pushing him forward ever so slightly, she boosts the prince's ego and profile, making him feel more of an alpha male in the situation."

She said the Duchess may be "conscious not to appear overly dominant", as she is probably the more confident partner in the relationship.

"It will work well with the public," she says. "[Meghan] is a Hollywood actress that's come over to the UK so will be conscious not to appear overly dominant. It's a canny move. As the older partner in the relationship with slightly more experience in A-list situations, I'd say she's more confident than Harry by a mile."

While the couple have previously appeared to somewhat 'break' royal protocol with public displays of affection, and Meghan has appeared to take a modern approach to the royal lifestyle in many ways, this move is quite traditional for her.

However, it speaks volumes to her power in the relationship, and suggests she is in control of how they appear to the public, according to James.

"Meghan's penchant for backseat driving is seen in her constant touching of Harry's back with the palm of her hand. It's quite a controlling quasi-maternal support gesture, pushing him along, but it's also flirtatious."

We can't wait to see more of Meghan's clever techniques during their official tour of Australia next month.