In 2021, Meghan Markle experienced suicidal thoughts. Now she says this just 'scraped the surface'.

Warning: This post deals with suicide, and may be triggering for some readers.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have given an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, marking the first joint TV interview the royal couple have done since their bombshell sit-down with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.
The Oprah chat discussed topics as wide-ranging as their ongoing issues with the royal family and allegations of racism, but this new interview was to promote the couple's program called The Parents Network through their Archewell Foundation.
Throughout the interview with Jane Pauley the couple spoke about their initiative, which is available for parents in the U.S., U.K. and Canada, providing mental health support for children impacted by traumas related to social media use.
When discussing children's mental health, Pauley referenced a moment in the 2021 sit-down with Oprah where Meghan spoke about her time as a working royal when she had contemplated committing suicide.