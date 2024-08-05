In 2021, Meghan Markle experienced suicidal thoughts. Now she says this just 'scraped the surface'.

"I'm dancing around this because I can see you're uncomfortable with me even going there," the interviewer said, alluding to the admission.

"I understand why you are though. I wasn't expecting it, but I understand why you are," Meghan said.

"When you've been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey — certainly part of mine — is being able to be really open about it," she continued.

"I really scraped the surface on my experience, but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way and I would never want someone else to be making those sort of plans and I would never want someone else to not be believed."

This comment could be in response to claims from some members of the public — and even some high-profile press — that they 'did not believe' her admission at the time of the Oprah interview.

Meghan went on to say that she wanted to be open about her traumatic experience to help others.

"If me voicing what I have overcome will save someone, or encourage someone in their life to really, genuinely check in on them and not assume that the appearance is good so everything is okay, then that's worth it. I'll take a hit for that."

