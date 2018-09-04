Make Meghan Markle's travel hack the first thing you do next time you get on a plane.

In 2018, there’s essentially one simple question we must ask ourselves before stepping out of the house.

What would Meghan Markle do?

From the clothes she wears to the lotions she puts on her face, a large portion of the world’s population would do just about anything if The Duchess of Sussex does it too.

Thankfully, the 37-year-old’s latest travel hacks both make a lot of sense and are really easy to try next time you fly. Unlike, say, wearing six-inch stiletto heels to work everyday.

The advice comes from the former Suits actress’ lifestyle blog The Tig, which was put out to pasture once its founder became a royal.

Of course, Meghan’s words have outlived their old domain name because it’s the internet we’re talking about here, where nothing is ever truly lost to us.

In a 2016 blog entry, Meghan wrote about the travel hacks she uses when gallivanting around the world in a giant, flying metal box.

First, commoners and royalty alike should sanitise one’s plane seat area.

“I’m no germophobe, but when I get on a plane I always use some quick hand wipes or a travel sanitiser spray to wipe it all down,” she wrote, as reported by Town and Country.

“That includes the little TV, the service tray, and all the buttons around your seat.”

It might sound simple, but we’re willing to bet you’ve 100 per cent forgotten to do this on occasion. Or at all.

Research backs up Meghan’s hack – in a TravelMath experiment published in June, 2017, microbiologists found tray tables are the grimiest parts of planes, even more so that aircraft toilets.

To sanitise your seat area a la The Duchess, literally all you need is a pack of sanitiser wipes from the supermarket, and a sanitising spray like Stayzon’s Antibacterial Spray ($8.98). A travel-sized bottle of hand sanitiser wouldn’t go astray either.

Another tip Meghan uses to up her chances of escaping cabin sickness reportedly comes from Leonardo DioCaprio, as told to one of Meghan’s friends.