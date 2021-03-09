"Dignified" Kate and "difficult" Meghan: The stark double standards of the British media.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

On Monday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down for their long-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The wide-ranging interview, which has since been viewed by millions worldwide, covered everything from Harry and Meghan's royal wedding to their relationships with other members of the royal family.

But as many expected, the most prominent focus of the interview was the couple's years-long struggle with the British press.

Watch the moment Prince Harry spoke openly about Meghan Markle's mental health during the birth of their son, Archie. Post continues after video.



Video via CBS.

During the interview, Meghan admitted that she struggled with suicidal ideation after years of harsh criticism from the British tabloids.

"I just didn’t see a solution. I would sit up at night, and I was just, like, I don’t understand how all of this is being churned out," Meghan said.

"I realised that it was all happening just because I was breathing. I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially, because I know how much loss he’s suffered. But I knew that if I didn’t say it, that I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought."

Since their relationship went public in 2016, Harry and Meghan have remained outspoken about the media's treatment of the Duchess of Sussex.

When they first started dating, Harry issued a rare public statement, pleading to the media – and the general public – to stop the "wave of abuse and harassment" and "outright sexist and racist comments" against Meghan.

"Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her," the statement read.