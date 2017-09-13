She was the woman who singlehandedly convinced the Princess to say goodbye to her beloved blue eyeliner look of the 80s and suggested that Her Royal Highness adopt a 'natural beauty' type of look that has been carried on by the Duchess of Cambridge and now, Markle.

Working with the 36-year-old on the Vanity Fair shoot signifies a couple of big things for avid royal watchers.

Firstly, by using Greenwell, Markle is offering a lovely but subtle nod to the late Princess on the 20th anniversary of her passing. It also strengthens the belief that Markle is slowly but surely being groomed for a bigger role in the Royal Family itself given that she used Vanity Fair as her publication of choice - a publication that Diana herself appeared in and used Greenwell as her makeup artist for in her own shoots.

Of the shoot itself, Markle said she was "thrilled" to work with photographer Peter Lindbergh because "he rarely retouches and he believes in such little makeup."

As for Greenwell, she simply said, "Such a lovely day."

Well played, Markle. Well played.

