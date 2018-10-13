Florals are done. Here's the unexpected colour you really ought to be wearing this spring.

In the words of The Devil Wears Prada’s Miranda Priestly… spring fashion florals are not groundbreaking.

In fact, floral prints and patterns as we know them are kind of dead. And it’s all because of the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle (and you).

Stealing their long held place is the shade you really ought to be wearing this spring. In the last weeks, Pinterest searches in Australia for this unexpected colour have surged by 85 per cent.

It’s forest green.

Traditionally seen as a moody winter tone, forest/emerald green has picked itself up, dusted itself off and is ready to go out for drinks in the afternoon sun and fresh spring evenings.

Depending on how keen (or brave) you are, there are a couple of ways to wear the trend.

Emerald green statement pieces.