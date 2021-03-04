The curious timing of the Meghan Markle bullying investigation.

On March 7, Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will go to air in the United States. It's being billed as the best the veteran journalist has "ever done", a probing, two-hour tell-all in which "no subject is off limits".

Teasing clips have been dripped out across social media, which appear to show the couple talking about the vilification the Duchess faced in tabloid press and their subsequent decision to step back as working royals in 2020 to pursue an independent life in the United States.

But in a case of remarkably — how to put it? — curious timing, Buckingham Palace has announced a probe of its own.

CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special in one week. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/WCyoHDMCaP — CBS (@CBS) March 1, 2021

A statement, released by the Palace overnight, declared that its human resources department would be launching an investigation into allegations that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, bullied staff during her tenure as a working royal.

Here's how it unfolded.

What are the allegations against the Duchess?

On March 2, British newspaper The Times ran an exclusive article in which royal aides claimed that the Duchess had faced a bullying complaint in 2018.

According to the outlet, the complaint was raised that October by the Duke and Duchess' then-communications secretary, Jason Knauf, who alleged that Meghan drove two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member.

The allegations were reportedly forwarded to the couple's private secretary and a senior human resources staffer.

Knauf allegedly wrote an email, "The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying [name withheld] and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behaviour towards [name withheld]."