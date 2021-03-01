The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday March 2.

Prince Harry and Meghan tell Oprah it's been "unbelievably tough for the two of us."

Prince Harry says the process of separating from royal life has been very difficult for him and his wife, Meghan.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry talked about how his late mother, Princess Diana, had to find her way alone after she and Prince Charles divorced.

"I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side, because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago," Harry said, adding, "because it's been unbelievably tough for the two of us."

CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special in one week. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/WCyoHDMCaP — CBS (@CBS) March 1, 2021

"But at least we have each other," Harry said, in a clip from the interview special, which is scheduled to air on March 7 on CBS and the following day in Australia.

The couple lives in Montecito, California, where they are neighbours of Winfrey.

The brief promotional clip was one of two of that aired Sunday during CBS' news magazine "60 Minutes." Winfrey's questions and comment were predominant in the other clip, including her statement that, "You said some pretty shocking things here," without an indication of what she was referring to.





Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in March 2020, unhappy at media scrutiny and the strictures of their roles. They cited what they described as the intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media toward the duchess, who is African American.

Aged sector gets initial $452m after probe.

New aged care laws and extra audits to check on safety and quality at facilities are among the federal government's first responses to a royal commission into the sector.