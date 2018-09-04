Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “Not if we were the last people on earth.” Megan Marx’s scathing comment about ex Tiffany Scanlon.



Well, it looks like we won’t be seeing Megan Marx back with her ex-girlfriend Tiffany Scanlon anytime soon…

Just days on from splitting with her Bachelor in Paradise boyfriend Jake Ellis, a fan questioned whether the 29-year-old would ever get back together with the woman she met on The Bachelor.

And boy, was her response blunt.

“Not if we were the last people on earth,” Megan responded.

Ouch.

Megan and Tiffany made their relationship public on Instagram shortly after Richie Strahan’s season of The Bachelor aired in 2016.

They dated for nine months before announcing their split back in March last year.

In January this year, Daily Mail asked Tiffany how she felt about Megan’s new relationship with 31-year-old Jake.

“I wish them luck,” she said at the time.

2. Tom Gleeson has revealed the most baffling guest he’s ever had on Hard Chat.

Host of Hard Chat, Tom Gleeson, has perfected the art of the painfully awkward, but funny, interview, with some of his victims guests including Karl Stefanovic, Sophie Monk and even our very own Mia Freedman.

But, there was one guest who turned the tables on the comedian and this was none other than the legendary, former SBS newsreader, Lee Lin Chin.

“I think that chat went for 45 minutes, it just kept going and going and going,” he told the Studio 10 panel on Tuesday.

“And I reckon half an hour of it was not usable, it was just on another planet.