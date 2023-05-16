Megan Fox is a celebrity 'sex symbol'. Body dysmorphia means she's "never ever" loved her body.

In an interview with the publication, Fox spoke about having body dysmorphia.

"I have body dysmorphia. I don't ever see myself the way other people see me," she said.

"There is never a point in my life where I loved my body, never ever."

She said she had an "obsession" and "awareness" of her body even as a young child, and wasn't sure where that came from.

"I remember being little, I would go in the bathroom and pull my shirt up and check to see if I had boobs yet," she said, laughing.

Fox said she expected to be on a "never-ending" journey to loving herself.

She also addressed online discussion about her clubbed thumbs — which are shorter than normal due to a genetic mutation.

"I don't know why people are so fascinated by my thumbs. They're just kind of short. Is it really that crazy?" she said, adding she was not "embarrassed" about them.

"I think I have tons of other flaws that are way more interesting than my thumbs. I don't know why people focus on that. I don't know."

Image: Getty.