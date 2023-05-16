Megan Fox is a celebrity 'sex symbol'. Body dysmorphia means she's "never ever" loved her body.

For everyone with any memory of the 21st century thus far, Megan Fox will be front of mind when you hear the (albeit rather gross) words 'sex symbol'.
The Transformers and Jennifer's Body star has long been considered one of the hottest women to walk the face of the earth, with plenty of men's magazine lists and fanfare to back it up.
But despite more external validation than she knows what to do with, Fox has always struggled to love her body.
This year, Fox is one of four Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition cover stars.
