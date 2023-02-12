As I went to sleep on Sunday night, I saw a news article about Machine Gun Kelly getting 'electrocuted' on stage.

His hair was sticking up like Young Einstein, and honestly, I peacefully drifted off to sleep knowing all was well in the world.

And then I woke up this morning to absolute chaos.

Because as well as getting electrocuted, it seems our good friend MGK may also have been cheating on Megan Fox.

What a busy boy!

How do I know this?

Well, it seems Fox has gone full 'Lemonade' on her blood-oathed fiance on Instagram.

Let me run you through what's happened so far:

1. The 'Lemonade' post.

A woman scorned and all that. Image: Instagram.