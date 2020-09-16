"It can make or break your career." The official do's and don'ts of meeting etiquette.

Contribute early, but only after you’ve listened to others and really know what’s going on. Come prepared with one or two points to offer so that you are visible early on.

Sit near the inﬂuencers. Don’t tentatively take a seat right up the back of the room – if you’re going to be in the game, you need to physically be there! Keep in mind there may be a hierarchy in a room full of execs though, so perhaps don’t sit right next to the CEO if the CFO, COO and CMO are all there too. But be present near the key players.

Listen. Actually listen to what other people are saying, rather than just thinking about what you’re going to say next.

Reframe what the other person has said to make sure you understand them correctly (‘So I’m hearing that the results from the last campaign were great in this area, but you’re unhappy with this section, right?’).

Buy yourself some time with phrases such as ‘That’s a really interesting point’ or ‘I’m glad you brought that up’ if you need to pause and collect your thoughts before replying.

Have an opinion. Be firm and bold – that’s why you’re there. But make sure your opinion is solution-oriented and can be backed up with facts.

Be respectful of other people’s time and opinions.

Use your body language to show that you’re present. Focus your attention outwards and use eye contact.

If a meeting has become heated and more and more people are speaking loudly or aggressively, speak more quietly when it’s your turn to speak. But do so with real precision, making eye contact with those you’re talking to. People will need to lean in to hear you. This is one of the best tricks I’ve learnt as it brings the energy in the room back to a better place and stops the shouting and grandstanding.

Follow up afterwards. This might be by sending the meeting attendees a short email thanking them for their time and providing follow-up information or letting them know that you’re on the case.

Send an email to say thank you if someone has bought you lunch or drinks. If it was your shout, still follow up and thank them for their time.

DON’T:

Be late. Allow enough time so that you arrive at the meeting feeling organised and unrushed. If you’re going to someone’s office and need to let reception know you’re there so they can call them, only do this a few minutes before your meeting. Don’t have the receptionist call them fifteen minutes early as they probably have other things to do and are going to feel unduly pressured by your schedule.

Check emails or texts on your phone during the meeting – it is SO rude. If you’re expecting a critical call or message that the rest of the people at the meeting will understand is a huge priority, start the meeting by letting them know about this and apologising in advance. Explain that they have your full attention and that you’d rather be there with them, but that you may need to take the call or reply to the message in an emergency.