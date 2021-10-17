'I flew to Hollywood to meet a stranger. Five days in, I realised it was a catastrophic mistake.'

This post discusses sexual assault and could be triggering for some readers.

I was 28 and single. I spent a few months finding myself after a failed relationship with my ex of half a decade. He had been my first love. We had eventually grown up and apart... I was revisiting sleeping in a double bed alone, dancing around the apartment in my underwear and eating cereal by hand out of the box for dinner while watching Girls.

Being single this time also meant I was also staying awake until two in the morning, swiping - mostly left - on Tinder.

After my ex, I searched for a mate who was prime relationship potential, but was supremely unfulfilled by app dating. I spent the dates with those I met online, perched on a bar stool bored, drunk, veering towards an existential crisis and frequently visiting the toilet to text my friends about the date.

Once I became completely disenchanted with dating, I settled for myself.



All that aside, I was pleasantly surprised to look down at my phone on night in 2017, to see an old friend calling. I had known him for a decade, but we had never met in person. We had mutual friends who knew us both in person.



I didn’t expect to be boarding a plane to meet him a couple of months later.



That call started as a friendly, casual conversation. I was flopped down on the couch in my underwear, drinking a glass of water. It was a hot Australian February night. It got to a point where he stopped and hesitated before telling me he had feelings for me. He apologised, even asked if he was coming on too strong.

I remember sitting up at that point, putting on a Neil Young record and then moving to the rug on my lounge room floor - where I laid down and focused on the ceiling - as I tried to make sense of what he was saying to me. I thought he was engaged to a fiancée, who had befriended me over Facebook and seemed like a wonderful person. We had a lot of similarities.



“Aren’t you engaged?” I asked.