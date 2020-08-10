These $18 multi-use makeup sticks are the easiest and fastest way to glow-town.

You know what we don’t need in the second half of 2020? Fussy, complicated, several-step beauty products that are just going to end up in the CBF bin.

We want easy. We want simple. We want un-stuff-up-able. We want ‘please make me look a bit more alive/happy/unaffected-by-a-global-pandemic in less than 30 seconds, thank you’.

You know who read the room? Mecca Max did.

Watch: Ask a Makeup Artist: How do I get rid of under-eye bags? Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

And so today they have launched the Mecca Max Off Duty Beauty Stix, 18 bucks a pop, which I have been playing with for the past few weeks.

It’s a collection of nine shades, some used to contour, others to add colour and also a killer highlighter. Each one is in the form of a fun, fat crayon. Because right now we desperately need fun, people.

The cream formulas are buttery and totally buildable - on first swipe you get a soft wash of colour but you can totally layer that up for a more intense pop if rosy cheeks are your vibe.

They wear so well on top of liquid foundation (do any powders as your last step over these if you wish) but I also really like applying them on their own over my skincare, too, for a tiny bit of ‘something’ even if I’m doing nothing.

The sticks are broken down into three categories:

Glow Stick

The brand says this bad boy is like a post-facial glow in a stick, and they are not wrong. In the below photo if I have it on my cheekbones, just over a bit of tinted sunscreen (because I wasn't leaving the living room - don't judge). The finish is juicy but not sticky (so your hair’s not going to be plastered to your face. Praise be).

Image: Supplied.