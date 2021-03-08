"I manage the story submissions at Mamamia. And my inbox is overflowing with fury."

Here at Mamamia our inbox is always open. As Commissioning Editor, I actively encourage women to share their stories with us.

Every day I get submissions about parenting, about relationships, stories of love and betrayal.

Sometimes I receive stories about sexual assault.

But in the past two weeks, that’s all I've received.

Watch: Grace Tame on the power of abuse survivor's stories. Post continues after video...



Video via ABC

Dozens upon dozens of them. Each one painfully unique to the woman at the centre of it, but depressingly familiar at its rotten core.

Earlier this month, Mamamia’s Billi FitzSimons wrote about how the nation’s capital is in the midst of a reckoning. About how Brittany Higgins’ public allegation that a male colleague raped her when she was working for a Liberal Party MP in 2019 had triggered a slew of subsequent allegations against members of parliament and former political staffers, including one against Attorney-General, Christian Porter.

Indeed, Canberra is having its own #metoo movement.

And that movement, it seems, is having a ripple effect.

Some of the stories I’ve received are from women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted in the workplace. Others are from women who have been raped abroad or at parties.

There are stories from women who have been accused of lying about their sexual assault. From others who have been blamed for theirs. Some have never uttered a word about what happened to them. Until now.