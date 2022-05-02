Maya was pregnant while filming Selling Sunset season 5. Before the show aired, she lost her baby.

This post deals with stillbirth and miscarriage and might be triggering for some readers.

Maya Vander is a fan favourite on Netflix’s Selling Sunset. Loved for her blunt honesty and humour, the Israeli-American realtor has opened her life up for viewers to see for over five seasons on the reality TV show.

And in the latest season, we saw Maya was pregnant and getting ready for the birth of her child. But when the cameras stopped in December 2021, Maya experienced a stillbirth at 38 weeks.

Four months on from the stillbirth, Selling Sunset season five is now playing out on screens. Maya has shared that although she’s enjoyed the season, watching back on her pregnant self was challenging.

Here’s what she’s shared about her experience.

Maya and her husband David Miller have a son named Aiden and a daughter named Elle, both under the age of three.

During her time on Selling Sunset, Maya had been open about previously experiencing two miscarriages before the birth of Aiden.

Then in July 2021, Maya announced she was expecting again, writing on Instagram: “Here we go again, baby number three will be our Christmas/Chanukah present! Some people think I’m crazy for having a third child but I can’t express enough how grateful I am to be these babies’ mum. Pregnancy is such an incredible experience, one I’d never take for granted. A woman’s body can do incredible things.”

For the next four to five months, Maya was filming for season five of Selling Sunset, showing houses, talking real estate and group drama, along with preparing for her new baby.

During this time, Maya said her pregnancy had been relatively smooth with the realtor travelling regularly, staying active and experiencing no “serious symptoms”.

At the time, Maya said, “The last few months have flown by between work, kids and filming. Can’t believe 2022 is almost here and so is baby number three!”