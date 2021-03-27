In 1968, Maureen Braddy and Allan Whyte disappeared. Now, an eerie photo has surfaced.

On the evening of Saturday, November 23, 1968, 17-year-old Allan Whyte and 16-year-old Maureen Joyce Braddy attended a dance at the YMCA hall in Bendigo, Victoria.

The nature of their teenage relationship is unclear. Some believe they were just friends, others say it was more romantic.

Either way, the teenagers never returned to their respective homes that night. More than 50 years on, their bodies have never been found and their families are still searching for answers.

Initially, many people, including police, believed they had run away together. This belief meant there was no adequate investigation into their disappearance until a decade later, in the 1990s. Ultimately, a 2014 Victorian coroner report concluded there is no evidence to suggest they wanted to run away together.

Maureen Braddy and Allan Whyte disappeared in 1968. Image: Victoria Police.

Instead, the coroner concluded they likely met with foul play and that it was likely they died the night of the dance. But their families have never given up hope of getting answers.

Now, a photo taken over 50 years ago has police hoping for a breakthrough in this cold case.

On Thursday, Victoria Police released a photograph of a young man and woman that was handed to them two years ago. The missing persons detectives have been told the photo was taken at a boarding house in Aberdeen St, Geelong in 1968.