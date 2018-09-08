Matty J's foul bathroom habit Laura Byrne immediately banned when they moved in together.

Matty J and Laura Byrne seem to be living the love story of everyone’s dreams.

Whether they are cruising down the slopes together, or having romantic picnics on the beach, everything always seems weirdly… perfect.

But it turns out there is one super weird habit of Matty J’s that Laura cannot stand.

And to be honest, we don’t blame her.

Earlier this year, the former Bachelor revealed on Hughesy We Have A Problem that he disposed leftovers and scraps of food by FLUSHING THEM DOWN THE TOILET.

That’s… strange.

We are not sure where this idea came from. There are bins to put these things in. There are dogs and compost piles that love scraps.

Luckily though, he has admitted to the Daily Mail that this habit is, erm, no longer.

“Happy to confirm I no longer flush food down the toilet,” he revealed in an interview.

“…unless I’m home alone and there’s an old green curry in the fridge that needs to be disposed of,” he cheekily added.

The reality television couple moved in together in together in Bondi last month, and we are sending our prayers to Laura and also to their plumber. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

