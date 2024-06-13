A speedy engagement and a suspicious detail: The message you missed in Matty Healy's engagement.

Unless you live under a rock, you would have heard that The 1975 frontman Matty Healy is engaged to model and musician Gabbriette Bechtel.

Why do we care about this controversial frontman tying the knot? Because of the somewhat suspicious choices in the way he did it, of course.

Bechtel announced the news on her Instagram story with a picture of her ring (a black diamond with pavé halo) at the Charlie XCX concert, writing, "Marrying the 1975 is very BRAT @trumanblack."

Healy and Bechtel have been dating for seven months, since September 2023.

The engagement news follows Healy's prior relationship with Taylor Swift, with their tryst ending in June 2023. Swift and Healy had allegedly been in an on-and-off flirtationship for a decade, although this has never been confirmed.

Healy's mum Denise Welch, who is also famous, confirmed that she is "thrilled" about the news, calling Betchel "everything I would want in a daughter-in-law".

That feels a little…pointed.

But wait until you hear where the couple were staying when the engagement news hit the tabloids.

Here we will break down the theories around the singer’s engagement announcement, and why it feels like a bit of a middle-finger move in the wake of Swift releasing her latest album The Tortured Poets Department [TTPD] earlier this year.

She literally put the ring on her wedding finger and held it up like a middle finger…Image: Instagram/gabbriette