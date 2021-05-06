Matthew Perry's awkward dating app video has leaked, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. First it was Ben Affleck. Now Matthew Perry's awkward dating app video has leaked.

A TikTok user has shared a very awkward video call she had with Matthew Perry after matching with him on the Raya. And it's incredibly hard to watch.

In the now-viral video, TikTok user @kittynichole shared footage of the Friends star flirting with her during a FaceTime call after they met on the exclusive dating app.

"When you match with Matthew Perry as a joke on a dating app and he FaceTimes you and plays 20 questions with you," she wrote at the start of the video, which appears to have been removed from her account.

It then cuts to a very cringey clip of Perry asking her "Do you always play with your hair this much?"

"Umm, I guess so, yeah," she replies, laughing.

Image: [email protected]

It's not the first time a middle-aged male celebrity has made headlines for their awkward encounters with women they matched with on the app.

Earlier this week, TikTok user @nivinejay shared a video explaining what happened when she matched with actor Ben Affleck, who broke up with actress Ana de Armas earlier this year.

"Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram," she wrote in the video.

Nivine then shared footage of a video Affleck apparently sent to her on Instagram, where he's heard saying, "Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It’s me."