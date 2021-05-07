"Am I as old as your dad?" We need to talk about middle-aged celebrities on dating apps.

Right now, there may be many single celebrities on edge.

Early in May, a video Ben Affleck sent to a young woman who unmatched him on the exclusive dating app Raya, because she believed it was a catfish, went viral.

Shared by model and author Nivine Jay, Affleck asked: "Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It's me."

And with that, the private dating habits of A-listers became fair game across the internet.

A couple of days later, celebrity personal assistant Kate Haralson shared a video from May 2020, when she was 19 years old, having an awkward FaceTime call with 51-year-old Matthew Perry.

She has since deleted it, but in the video, she and Perry are playing a game of '20 questions'.

Haralson has said she was inspired by Jay, but both have different reasons for sharing their interactions.

The scream I just screamed pic.twitter.com/YSpFntKEJs — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 3, 2021

Jay (whose age hasn't been confirmed anywhere, but appears to be 29) told E! News she meant no ill will towards Affleck, 48, and was surprised by negative comments towards him on social media.