Matthew Perry, Jackie O and what we want from "celebrity addicts".

"Hi, my name is Matthew… My friends call me Matty. And I should be dead."

This is how Matthew Perry's book, Friends, Lovers & The Big Terrible Thing opens. It was released in 2022. One year later, at exactly this time last year, he died.

An overdose of illegally-supplied ketamine was the official cause. Forty years of fighting an addiction that had cost Perry his mental health, his teeth, his colon, many central relationships, his reputation and career was the reason.

We know this, because he wrote about all of it in blistering, unflinching detail in that book. He also wrote about how many times he had tried to recover, and how much actual money it had cost him.

"I've probably spent $9 million or something trying to get sober," he told the New York Times in a piece to promote the memoir.

Nine million American dollars.

For Matthew Perry, it still wasn't enough.

One year on and a world away from the Pacific Palisades hot tub where Perry — beloved to multiple generations as Friends' Chandler Bing — passed away, a very different kind of celebrity is writing about addiction in her own memoir. Last Thursday morning, Jackie 'O' Henderson told the enormous audience of breakfast radio's Kyle & Jackie O Show that almost two years ago, she sought treatment for an opioid pill and alcohol addiction.