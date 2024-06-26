Police ruled Matthew Perry's death an accident. Now multiple people could be charged.

For eight months now, the world and Friends fans have been mourning the late Matthew Perry.

The 56-year-old actor was declared dead in October 2023 after being found unresponsive at his home in Los Angeles.

First responders rushed to the home on a call for cardiac arrest. He was found in a jacuzzi at the home.

The actor had been out for around two hours playing pickleball in the morning before arriving home and sending his assistant on an errand. When the assistant returned two hours later, they found Perry unresponsive and called emergency services.

Now an ongoing LAPD investigation into Perry's death has allegedly found "multiple people" should be charged, per a new report.



In December 2023, Perry's cause of death was confirmed. His passing was ruled an accident from the acute effects of ketamine.

His cause of death was noted by a Los Angeles medical examiner, with the autopsy finding he had high levels of anaesthetic ketamine in his system.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner said in the report that Perry also drowned in his jacuzzi, but that it was a secondary factor in his death. The report said coronary artery disease and buprenorphine, which is used to treat opioid use disorder, also contributed.

Although Perry's unfortunate death was ruled accidental, an investigation into the case has remained, trying to uncover who Perry obtained the ketamine from.