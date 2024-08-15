Matthew Perry openly battled addiction. Police allege five people took advantage of it.

Five people, including two doctors, have been charged in relation to actor Matthew Perry’s death, as investigators probe him being 'taken advantage of'.

The charges were announced on Friday morning (AEST), with US Attorney Martin Estrada alleging that Perry was supplied large amounts of ketamine in the lead up to his death, with those involved wondering just how much money Perry would be prepared to pay for the drugs.

Matthew Perry had been unflinchingly honest about his battles with drug addiction later in life, in fact, he wrote in his book that he had almost died when he was just 49.

While the actor worked hard to get clean, police allege that a relapse occurred in September 2023.

During Estrada's press conference, he alleged that "a broad underground criminal network" distributed the drug to Matthew Perry, and others.

"These defendants took advantage of Mr Perry's addiction issues to enrich themselves," Estrada claimed.

Those charged include Perry's former personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, two doctors, Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez, a man named Eric Fleming who is accused of supplying the drugs to Iwamasa, and alleged drug dealer, Jasveen Sangha, colloquially called LA's 'Ketamine Queen'.

"Defendant Plasencia worked with another medical doctor, defendant Mark Chavez, to obtain ketamine. He then worked with Mr Perry's live-in assistant defendant Kenneth Iwamasa to distribute that ketamine to Mr Perry over two months," Estrada alleged.

"Defendant Plasencia saw this as an opportunity to profit off of Mr Perry. He wrote in a text message in September 2023 'I wonder how much this moron will pay.'"