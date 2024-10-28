'A year on from Matthew Perry's death, being a Friends fan is complicated.'

When a death hits you hard, you often remember exactly where you were when you heard about it.

This is the case even for people you've never met. In fact, there are a handful of celebrity death announcements that I can still be transported to with one moment's thought.

For instance, Steve Irwin, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Amy Winehouse are three celebrity deaths that I can still recall exactly where I was and what I was doing when I heard the news.

And a year ago on October 28 in Los Angeles, I was at my local shopping centre ordering my favourite Indian food when I peered down at my phone.

'RIP Matthew Perry, dead at 54 years old.'

Like countless people around the world, I was stunned.

I had to stand back from ordering my food, as my mind ran and disbelief struck me, but because I happen to be journalist who writes about celebrities, I didn't have time to process what I was hearing.

I had to jump online as soon as I got home and cover this devastating death.

People place flowers and notes in front of the 'Friends apartment' in New York City. Image: Getty.