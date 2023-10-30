'People like you keep me alive.' A letter to Matthew Perry, from a recovering addict.

Addiction is a disease that some of us have and we can’t “just stop”. If we could “just say no” we wouldn’t have to go to 9,000 AA meetings, as you rightly joked.

Addiction is cunning, baffling and powerful; and while addicts themselves know this to their core, the world wasn’t ready to listen.

You showed that alcohol did not care that you were on Friends and fame could not protect you.

You were proof that the American dream can’t fix addiction; having dreams fulfilled is not the answer.

The terrible truth is that alcoholism and addiction want you sick, they want you alone, and then they want to kill you.

And, even with all the money in the world at your disposal, the very best rehabs in the world are still not a quick and easy fix.

You showed the world all of this, and in doing so you made life a teeny tiny bit gentler for addicts like me.

To me, this is your greatest achievement, not all the awards or accolades.

I hope you can now see the huge impact you’ve had on many people like me that has little to do with Friends.

Yes, like millions of others, I loved Chandler Bing. I had the entire box set of videos and, in my twenties, when my hellish first marriage was falling apart, I watched the show for comfort. For those awful few years, you made me laugh when life felt dark and unbearable.

My first marriage, much like my second, fell apart partly because of my addiction. I drowned in addiction for 23 years and have been in recovery for eight. People like you keep me alive, one day at a time.