Matt Moran cooks lamb in a hot car to remind parents not to leave children in them.

Celebrity chef Matt Moran rarely cocks up a lamb dish.

But, after a couple of hours inside a hot car at Bondi Beach, which reached temperatures of up to 83 degrees, he determined his two trays of lamb were “totally overdone”.

It wasn’t a cooking lesson. It was a terrifying demonstration about the realities of leaving kids in hot cars.

He teamed up with child accident prevention organisation Kidsafe in order to show parents that the family car could easily become a deadly oven — even in a short period of time.

You can watch the video, which aired on The Project, here:

Kidsafe spokeswoman Kellie Wilson said the number of children left in cars each year, despite warnings from authorities, was staggering.

“In Victoria between September 2013 and August 2014, Ambulance Victoria reported no less than 1,165 cases where children had been left unattended in a car,” Ms Wilson said.

“It’s estimated that each year approximately 5,000 children nationally are rescued from hot cars.”