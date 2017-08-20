Celebrity chef Matt Golinski shares touching first photo of newborn baby girl.

Celebrity chef Matt Golinski has introduced the world to his newborn daughter, posting the first photo of his and fiancée Erin Yarwood’s baby girl.

“Introducing Aluna Bennie Golinski,” he captioned the image of the bub, who was born on Wednesday.

“There’s truly no words to describe how happy I am right now. She is perfect.”

A post shared by Matt Golinski (@mattgolinski) on Aug 18, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

The joyful arrival of his daughter comes almost six years after the former Ready, Steady, Cook star was struck down by an unimaginable tragedy.

On Boxing Day 2011, Golinski lost his wife, Rachel, and their three children – 10-year-old Starlia and 12-year-old twins Sage and Willow – when a blaze that tore through their Sunshine Coast home.