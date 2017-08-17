TV Chef Matt Golinski welcomes baby girl, six years after losing his wife and daughters.

Matt Golinksi and his fitness trainer fiancée Erin Yarwood have welcomed their first child into the world – a beautiful little girl.

The TV chef’s father, Keith Golinski, shared the news with ABC local radio this morning.

Noting that the public had shared so much of his son’s pain after a house fire claimed the lives of his wife and daughters six years, ago the proud grandfather said, “People deserve to share some of the joy as well.”

While Keith told the station he was yet to meet the baby, he said Matt told him she has her mother’s dark hair and “the Golinski dimples”.

“I’m still in a state of unbelief. It’s such good news,” he added.

The Ready Steady Cook star lost his wife, Rachel, and their three children – 10-year-old Starlia and 12-year-old twins Sage and Willow – in a horrific blaze that tore through their Sunshine Coast home on Boxing Day 2011.