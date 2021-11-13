'After having my daughter, motherhood was not what I thought it would be. Then I discovered matrescence.'

Right now, I’m a mother of a five-year-old. And my mind is blown by the sheer amount of personal growth I’ve achieved during that rather short time, compared to the rest of the rich and rewarding life I’ve had before I became a mum.

Maybe you think it sounds weird to juxtapose motherhood and personal growth? How on earth are we supposed to do this in between sleepless nights, projectile vomits, temper tantrums, drop offs, pickups, and wrestling nits?

A good question indeed.

Let me rewind the tape a little: I’m sitting at my desk in a corporate office in Sydney, feeling empty and sad. I’m 32 years old and I’ve been trying to fall pregnant for nearly two years by then. All sorts of thoughts are crossing my mind:

"What’s wrong with me?"

"Will I ever be a mother?"

"I’m not a real woman if I can’t have a child."

The stress and resentment are building up and overall, I’m feeling pretty lonely. There’s no way I’m going to let anyone know how ashamed and inadequate I feel.

Finally, after a lot of tears and a crash course in surrender, at 33 years old, I give birth to my daughter.

An incredibly powerful moment in time. Pure joy washed over me when I held my little girl in my arms. And yet, shortly after, the feelings of inadequacy and isolation I had become so familiar with as I was trying to conceive, came back to haunt me.

"Why can’t I work out breastfeeding? Something’s wrong with me."

"It’s so hard. Maybe I wasn’t meant to be a mum."

"I’ve been wanting her so bad but I’m not sure I’m enjoying this! Oh no I feel terrible... what kind of mother would think that?"

On and on it went.

I was feeling uncomfortable in my body, disconnected from my partner, and conflicted about my work. My experience was very, very far from what I had imagined motherhood would be like. It felt as if I was navigating uncharted territories, even though many women before me had done their own baptism of fire through conception and beyond.