Matheau Moore went on a podcast to tell his missing wife's story. Police say it was a lie.

On the evening of May 24, 2020, Emily Noble and her husband, Matheau Moore, hit the town to celebrate her 52nd birthday.

The couple stopped at several restaurants in Westerville, Ohio, before they headed home for bed. During the night, Moore, 50, got up to go to the bathroom, then slept in the guest bedroom with the intention of not waking his wife.

By the time he woke up at 10am, Noble had disappeared, leaving behind her phone, keys, wallet, and car.

Not long after, Moore reported his wife missing, and rumours about her "disappearance" have swirled ever since.

Watch the trailer for Mamamia's true crime podcast. True Crime Conversations. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

In June, a month after Noble went missing, Moore pleaded with the popular true-crime podcast, The Vanished Podcast, to raise awareness for his wife's case.

During the almost hour-and-a-half episode, Moore spoke about Noble peculiarly.

When asked to describe her, Moore said: "I never saw her get on the scale. She’s very small, like 100 pounds… she was very, very, very thin. Not, like, druggie thin.

"She has very healthy arms, shoulders, stands perfectly erect. She anatomically a really pretty lady."

"When she's not smiling, she’ll have a look on her face that’s very, like, there’s something wrong. It’s just how she is," he added.

He also couldn't keep the facts of her disappearance straight.

"She went missing Labor Day, Monday, that's when I noticed that she wasn't there and I called the police," he said on the podcast. Noble went missing on another US public holiday: Memorial Day.

Matheau Moore and Emily Noble. Image: Westerville Police.