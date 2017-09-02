Hello. This is a very pregnant mum. Covered in 20,000 bees.

The maternity shoot formula is pretty simple. Sunrise. Flowy dress. Bare feet. Maybe a flower crown. Blissful mother looking down lovingly at her stomach, while trying not to think about her aching back, swollen ankles and desperate need to wee for the fifth time that morning.

But if you’re looking for something little more creative, why not take a leaf out of US mum Emily Mueller’s book and toss in a 1.8kg swarm of bees.*

The Ohio mother of three – who runs an apiary – had already hired her longtime friend, Kendrah Damis, as the photographer when she came up with the idea.

The idea to pose with 20,000 live bees on her belly. Bees, as in the ones that make honey, and sting you.

“I was like, OK. I am a pretty calm person so not too much gets me overly reactive,” Damis told Mamamia.

“We scheduled the day, and to make the bees swarm her she held the queen bee in a container in her hand on her tummy. I wasn’t scared, just a little uneasy having them buzzing around me and landing on me.”

